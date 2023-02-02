Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.88-9.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.96-$8.36 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 3.4 %

MAA traded up $5.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.11. 1,123,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.85.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 752.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 43.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 67,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

