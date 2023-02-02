Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.08

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.08 and traded as high as $29.07. Miller Industries shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 16,162 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

