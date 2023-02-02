MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Stock Up 3.7 %

MIXT opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957,920 shares of company stock worth $583,625 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 686,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.