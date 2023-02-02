Mizuho Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $240.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.90 on Monday. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.58. The company has a market cap of $434.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.42.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

