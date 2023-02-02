MNC Media Investment (OTCMKTS:LTONY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MNC Media Investment Ltd (OTCMKTS:LTONY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.21. MNC Media Investment shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 113,100 shares traded.
MNC Media Investment Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.
MNC Media Investment Company Profile
MNC Media Investment Ltd (MMIL), formerly Linktone Ltd., is a provider of services and content to a range of traditional and new media consumers and enterprises. The Company’s segments include China VAS, mobile game and PC game; Indonesia Digital Media, Media Content and Investment; Indonesia Digital Media; Media content, and Investment.
