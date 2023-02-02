MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $145,279.88 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

