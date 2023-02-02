Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Moderna Trading Down 1.0 %

MRNA opened at $174.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,796,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,895,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,899 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

