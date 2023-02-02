Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Moderna by 69.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,120.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,899 shares of company stock worth $81,448,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $174.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

