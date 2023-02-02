Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Modular Medical Price Performance

Shares of MODD stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. Modular Medical has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Modular Medical stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 2.52% of Modular Medical worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.