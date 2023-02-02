Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $369.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.85.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $311.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $1,425,239. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

