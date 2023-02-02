Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $369.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.85.
MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of MOH opened at $311.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.