Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $69,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $1,425,239. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $311.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

