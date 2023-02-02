Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

