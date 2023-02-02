Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $65.84. 655,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,166. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

