Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $3.17 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $173.65 or 0.00737122 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $85.34 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,557.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00420911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00094891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00580523 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00181373 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00194771 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,235,222 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.