Moog (MOG-A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd.
Moog Stock Performance
NYSE:MOG-A opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moog
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.
