Moog (MOG-A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd.

Moog Stock Performance

NYSE:MOG-A opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29.

Get Moog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moog

About Moog

In other news, Director Donald R. Fishback sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Donald R. Fishback sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Gundermann sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $121,471.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $496,732 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.