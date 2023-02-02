Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Reaches $264.27 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $264.27 million and $15.07 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00061103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00024923 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 557,390,301 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.