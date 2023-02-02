Moonriver One Day Volume Hits $4.44 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Moonriver has a total market cap of $53.88 million and $4.44 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $8.70 or 0.00036378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,653,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,194,474 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

