Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,685 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global Partners worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Partners by 67.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

GLP opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.572 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.75%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GLP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Global Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Further Reading

