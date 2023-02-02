Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,065 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 74,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 67,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 271.0% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 174,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 127,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.