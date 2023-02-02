Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $227.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.21. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

