Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $611,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of McKesson by 12.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.3% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MCK opened at $370.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $255.00 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

