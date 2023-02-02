Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $121.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

