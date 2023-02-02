Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 326 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bunge by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bunge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BG opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.72. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.