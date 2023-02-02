Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 4,348 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,221,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

