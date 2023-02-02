Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 149 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.