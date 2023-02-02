Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 15,900 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 1.59% of Key Tronic worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Key Tronic stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Key Tronic Co. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

