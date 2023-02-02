Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,972 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

