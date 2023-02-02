Morgan Stanley Lowers SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGSOY. Barclays lowered SGS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,333.80.

SGS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. SGS has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

