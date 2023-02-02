Morgan Stanley Lowers SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Underweight

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGSOY. Barclays lowered SGS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,333.80.

SGS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. SGS has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.