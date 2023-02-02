Morgan Stanley Raises CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $357.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $357.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI opened at $305.39 on Thursday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $240.02 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.67.

Insider Activity

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 27.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also

