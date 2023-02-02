Morgan Stanley Raises Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $89.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

OTIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.90.

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $85.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

