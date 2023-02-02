Morgan Stanley Raises Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $89.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.
OTIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.90.
Otis Worldwide Stock Performance
NYSE OTIS opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $85.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08.
Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide
About Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.