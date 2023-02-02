Mplx Lp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Mplx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 85.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.9%.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

