Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 106.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 38,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mplx by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mplx by 11.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

MPLX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.95. 675,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

