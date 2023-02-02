Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Mplx Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mplx has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.