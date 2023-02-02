Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.38. Mullen Automotive shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 27,518,609 shares traded.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive

In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

