Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.38. Mullen Automotive shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 27,518,609 shares traded.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 7.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive
In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.