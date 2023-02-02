Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share.

Murphy USA Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of MUSA traded down $16.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.98. The stock had a trading volume of 199,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.23 and a 200 day moving average of $283.94. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 110.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Murphy USA

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.