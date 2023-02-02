Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.09. 199,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,887. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $139.18.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.