Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Trading Down 3.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

Humana stock traded down $17.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $495.57. 362,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

