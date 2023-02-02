Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 392 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,351,000 after acquiring an additional 316,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.18. The company had a trading volume of 155,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,871. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

