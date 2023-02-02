Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Syneos Health worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $983,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 439.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.43. 51,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

