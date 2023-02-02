Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,411. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.62%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,869. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

