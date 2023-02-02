Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Graco worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Graco by 50.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 18.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 132.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.01. 102,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,580. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also

