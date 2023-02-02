Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,063 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.71. 134,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.29.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

