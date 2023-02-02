Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,302 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 23.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 286.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,240 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 37.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,688,000 after purchasing an additional 365,783 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $107.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,421.84%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares in the company, valued at $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

