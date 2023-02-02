Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.51. 420,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,726. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

