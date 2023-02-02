Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $844,159.68 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $36,453.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $18,146.70.

NTRA stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 70.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.07%. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Natera by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

