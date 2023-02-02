National Bank Financial Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$32.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$32.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

