National Bank Financial Raises Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

