National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating for GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.51. The firm has a market cap of C$14.18 billion and a PE ratio of -41.67. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$31.57 and a 12-month high of C$42.81.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -5.91%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

