Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0637 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $3,381.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00236153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00098090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00053990 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00057188 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,385,763 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.