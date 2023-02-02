Neblio (NEBL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00006946 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $32.70 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,774,179 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

